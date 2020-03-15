Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran says worsening outbreak could strain health facilities

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 15-03-2020 14:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-03-2020 14:07 IST
Iran says worsening outbreak could strain health facilities

The official leading Iran's response to the worst coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East on Sunday acknowledged that the pandemic could overwhelm health facilities in the country, which is under severe US sanctions. Iran is battling one of the worst outbreaks outside China, with nearly 13,000 confirmed cases and more than 600 fatalities. The real number of infections could be even higher, as questions have been raised about the government's transparency.

"If the trend continues, there will not be enough capacity," Ali Reza Zali, who is leading the campaign against the outbreak, was quoted as saying by the state-run IRNA news agency. Iran is believed to have around 110,000 hospital beds, including 30,000 in the capital, Tehran. Authorities have pledged to set up mobile clinics as needed.

Zali also acknowledged that “many” of those who have died from the COVID-19 illness caused by the virus were otherwise healthy, a rare admission by local authorities that the virus does not only prey on the sick and elderly. The Health Ministry released figures showing that while 55 per cent of fatalities were in their 60s, some 15 per cent were younger than 40.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Most people recover in a matter of weeks. But the virus is highly contagious and can be spread by individuals with no visible symptoms.

The virus has infected more than 150,000 people worldwide and killed more than 5,700. More than 70,000 people worldwide have recovered after being infected. In Iran, the virus has even infected a number of senior officials, including the senior vice president, Cabinet ministers, members of parliament, Revolutionary Guard members and Health Ministry officials.

The country has struggled to respond in part because of crippling sanctions imposed by the Trump administration after it withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal. Last week, Iran asked the International Monetary Fund for a USD 5 billion loan, the first time it has sought help from the international lender since before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The US says it has offered humanitarian aid but that Iran has rejected it.

Countries across the Middle East have imposed sweeping travel restrictions, cancelled public events and in some cases called on non-essential businesses to close for the coming weeks. They have also pledged stimulus to try and contain the economic fallout from the pandemic. The central bank of the United Arab Emirates, home to the skyscraper-studded city of Dubai, on Sunday announced a USD 27 billion stimulus package. The money will go toward supporting the country's banks, and regulatory limits on loans will be eased.

Dubai Parks & Resorts announced it would be closed through the end of the month. The sprawling amusement park, built at a cost of USD 3 billion, has lost hundreds of millions of dollars since opening. Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, shut down its amusement parks and museums through the end of the month, including Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Tiny, oil-rich Kuwait meanwhile shut down malls, salons and barbershops to slow the spread of the virus. Authorities allowed coffee shops to remain open, but said no more than five customers can wait in line at a time and must be a meter apart from each other. Saudi Arabia separately announced its own USD 13 billion stimulus plan.

In Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's trial on serious corruption charges, which was supposed to begin this week, was postponed for two months due to restrictions on public gatherings. Israel imposed sweeping travel and quarantine measures more than a week ago but has seen its number of confirmed cases double in the last two days, to around 200. On Saturday, the government said restaurants, malls, movies, gyms and daycare centers would close. Schools and universities have already been shut down until next month..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

URGENT-Colombia to turn away visitors who have stayed in Asia, Europe in last two weeks

Infosys finishes Simplus' acquisition; elevates enterprise cloud capabilities

Government notifies Yes Bank reconstruction scheme, appoints current administrator Prashant Kumar as managing director, CEO.

Chile quarantines 1,300 aboard two cruise ships

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Rallying-Mexico round cut short by coronavirus restrictions, Ogier wins

Sebastien Ogier won Rally Mexico for a sixth time on Sunday after the world championship event was cut short due to changing travel restrictions resulting from the global coronavirus outbreak. The decision to end the rally after Saturdays s...

Amit Shah has assured us that political detainees in J-k will be released soon: Altaf Bukhari

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured us that the political detainees in Jammu and Kashmir will be released soon, said Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari after a meeting with the home minister on Sunday. We discussed with Home Minister Amit...

Jordan reports six new coronavirus cases

Jordans Ministry of Health on Sunday said that the kingdom has reported six new cases of the deadly novel coronavirus. Among the new cases is an American tourist who arrived from Egypt.In light of the rapid global developments and the emerg...

Coronavirus: MHA clarifies items and norms of assistance from SDRF

The Ministry of Home Affairs MHA clarified the items and norms of assistance from the State Disaster Response Fund SDRF in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic. MHA has laid down the norms of assistance and measures for quarantine, sample c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020