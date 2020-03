March 16 (Reuters) -

* CHINA SAYS URGES U.S. TO IMMEDIATELY LIFT UNILATERAL SANCTION ON IRAN; CONTINUED SANCTION AGAINST HUMANITARIANISM AND HAMPERS IRAN'S EPIDEMIC RESPONSE Source text - http://bit.ly/33mYq1r

