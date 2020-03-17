Left Menu
China advises citizens to put off travel abroad as coronavirus spreads overseas

  Updated: 18-03-2020 05:43 IST
  Created: 17-03-2020 20:00 IST
China advises citizens to put off travel abroad as coronavirus spreads overseas
China on Tuesday advised its citizens to avoid any travel to countries, including the US, currently on high alert due to the novel coronavirus outbreak to prevent cross-infections. As the pandemic continues to spread, the Chinese foreign ministry, in a press release, recommended citizens to fully evaluate the risk in possible cross-infections when travelling overseas, state-run CGTN reported.

It is advised that the citizens do not travel to high-risk countries, including Italy, Spain, France, Germany, the US, Switzerland, UK, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Austria, Belgium, Iran and the Republic of Korea, the ministry said. It said that Chinese nationals who currently reside in countries listed above should take preventive measures, reduce outdoor activities and avoid international travels so as to prevent cross-infections.

Besides, if citizens have had close contacts with coronavirus patients or show coronavirus-like symptoms, they should immediately conduct self-quarantine and seek medical help. In emergency cases, they can contact the Chinese embassy for any help, the ministry added.

Meanwhile, concerned with the global spread of COVID-19, Chinese nationals overseas are rushing back home but are facing problems due to flight reductions and exorbitant prices. The coronavirus has shown signs of gradually abating in China including in the epicentre Wuhan where only one confirmed case was reported on Monday. The death toll in the country has reached 3,226.

The virus has claimed 7,154 lives and infected 182,406 people in 155 countries, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus tracker. After China, Italy and Iran are the two worst-affected countries.

