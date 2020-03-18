Left Menu
After criticism, Mexico president to tone down some events

  • Mexico City
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 10:30 IST
  • Created: 18-03-2020 09:50 IST
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (file photo) Image Credit: Flickr

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Tuesday finally moved to scale back the large-scale public appearances that appeared to contradict official admonishments for people to avoid large crowds to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. López Obrador said at his morning news conference that he would attend a Saturday celebration for the birthday of revered former President Benito Juárez.

But he urged people from outside the small Oaxaca state town of Guelatao, where Juárez was born, to stay away, saying he didn't want to open himself to criticism "that the president is not setting an example." Mexico had 93 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus as of the most recent report, Tuesday evening, with 11 patients hospitalized, but no deaths. The virus causes only mild to moderate symptoms, such as fever or cough, for most people. It can cause more severe illness, such as pneumonia, for some, especially older people and those with existing health problems, Bracing for the virus to hit Mexico harder, authorities have been urging people to avoid large gatherings, to stop greeting each other with handshakes, hugs, and kisses and to maintain a "healthy distance" from each other. Until now, however, López Obrador has continued to hug, kiss, shake hands and pose for selfies amid packed crowds.

