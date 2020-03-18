Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Queen cancels appointments for months

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 15:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 15:02 IST
Coronavirus: Queen cancels appointments for months

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has cancelled all her appointments for the next few months and is set to leave Buckingham Palace in London on Thursday to be based at Windsor Castle for an extended period of time amid the coronavirus pandemic outbreak which has claimed 71 lives in the country. The monarch, who turns 94 next month, was to host a series of garden parties and Easter related events but will now spend time indoors in Windsor, south-east England, in consultation with her medical experts and the UK government.

Her regular "audiences" with Prime Minister Boris Johnson are set to continue for now but the palace said that as a "sensible precaution and for practical reasons", a number of other changes are being made to the rest of her diary. "Her Majesty will move to Windsor Castle for the Easter period on Thursday 19th March, one week earlier than planned. It is likely the Queen will stay there beyond the Easter period," Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

"In consultation with the Medical Household and government, a number of public events with large numbers of people due to have been attended by the Queen, and other Members of the Royal Family, in the coming months will be cancelled or postponed," the statement added. The annual Maundy Service at St George's Chapel in Windsor ahead of Good Friday next month will not go ahead.

Three Garden Parties hosted by the monarch, due to be held at Buckingham Palace in May, will now not take place and guests already invited will be asked to attend in 2021. Two additional palace parties given for the Not Forgotten Association and the National Trust will also not take place, with investitures to be rearranged to later dates.

Other events, including a planned State Visit by the Emperor and Empress of Japan, in the coming months will also be reassessed. Meanwhile, the Queen's 98-year-old husband Prince Philip has been spending his retirement on the royal Sandringham estate in Norfolk. There are reported plans for the monarch to also be moved there if further measures are required due to the much lower staff levels and limited exposure at Sandringham.

The Queen's grandson Prince Harry is said to be taking "appropriate measures" after he was seen hugging Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton at an event in the UK earlier this month before flying out to join wife Meghan Markle and son Archie in Canada. Hamilton was pictured with British actor Idris Elba and Sophie Trudeau, the wife of the Canadian Prime Minister – both of whom have since tested positive for COVID-19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK parliament's usually rowdy 'PMQs' muted by coronavirus risk

Its normally the rowdy highlight of the British parliamentary week, a time when lawmakers pack the chamber to put questions to the Prime Minister of the day. But on Wednesday it will be a distinctly muted affair with only a small number of ...

Railway Board chairman slammed by Parl panel for being unprepared, making shoddy presentation at such sensitive time: Sources.

Railway Board chairman slammed by Parl panel for being unprepared, making shoddy presentation at such sensitive time Sources....

Djibouti confirms its first case of coronavirus - Health Ministry

Djibouti confirmed on Wednesday its first case of coronavirus, the Health Ministry said.The ministry said the case was from a Spanish national who was part of a 32-member Spanish special forces unit that arrived in the East African nation o...

Rio's Christ statue closes and state of emergency decreed

Rio de Janeiros Christ the Redeemer statue, which appears to balance improbably atop Corcovado mountain, has withstood the worst of what the elements could muster for nearly nine decades. Now it, too, is succumbing to the outbreak of the ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020