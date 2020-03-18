Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria launches "modulation mechanism" allowing crude price fall to cut petrol costs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Abuja
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 01:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 23:10 IST
Nigeria launches "modulation mechanism" allowing crude price fall to cut petrol costs
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nigeria has introduced a "modulation mechanism" that will allow a reduction in petrol costs if there is a decline in crude prices, a presidential aide said on Wednesday.

"Nigeria has now introduced a modulation mechanism - if crude oil prices go down we will see a reduction in petrol prices. If prices go up we will see an increase," Bashir Ahmed said in a tweet. He attributed his remarks to the petroleum minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Fourth coronavirus death reported in India, number of cases rises to 173

India reported the death of a COVID-19 patient from Punjab on Thursday taking the toll in the country to four, the Union health ministry said. According to the ministry, the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country has risen to 173....

IIT Bombay using lipid molecules to elucidate disease-causing function

Recipient of the Inspire Faculty Award instituted by the Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of India, Dr. Shobhna Kapoor from IIT Bombay is using biologically active lipid molecules as chemical biology tools to elucidate their biol...

COVID-19: Rajasthan BJP chief meets Jaishankar, seeks return of Indian students stuck abroad

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Rajendra Rathore on Thursday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Delhi and sought immediate return of Indian students stranded in several countr...

It may take 9 months for factories to be on track provided virus spread contained quickly: Industry

It may take six to nine months for factories to come back on track if India manages to contain the spread of coronavirus in the next quarter beginning April, India Inc said on Thursday. Industry also said the coronavirus pandemic has made t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020