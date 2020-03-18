Pak rejects India's remarks on joint statement issued by Islamabad and Beijing

Pakistan on Wednesday rejected India's remarks on a joint statement issued by Islamabad and Beijing after President Arif Alvi's visit to China. The Kashmir issue figured in the talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Pakistani counterpart Alvi in Beijing on Tuesday during which the Chinese side "underscored that it was paying close attention to the current situation".

"Both sides exchanged views on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The Pakistan side briefed the Chinese side on the latest developments, including its concerns, position, and current urgent issues," said the joint statement posted on the Chinese Foreign Ministry website. Reacting to it, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Tuesday asserted that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and issues related to it are the country's internal matter. "We reject the reference to Jammu and Kashmir in the joint statement issued by China and Pakistan after the recent visit of Pakistani President to China," Kumar said.

"We expect other countries including China not to comment on matters that are internal affairs of India and also to respect India's sovereignty and territorial integrity just as India refrains from commenting on internal issues of other countries," he said in response to a query on the issue. Pakistan's Foreign Office on Wednesday said the MEA's remark that "Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India" is a clear violation of the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

"Jammu and Kashmir is the oldest unresolved dispute on the agenda of the UN Security Council and the international community has recognized it as such for over seven decades," it said in a statement. Pakistan will continue to raise its voice for the Kashmiri people "until the realization of their inalienable right to self-determination as per the United Nations Charter and the relevant UNSC Resolutions", it said.

The Foreign Office also rejected the MEA's comments on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The MEA spokesperson has said India would like to strongly object to and reiterate its concerns to both China and Pakistan on the projects in the so-called illegal 'China Pakistan Economic Corridor', which is in the territory of India that has been illegally occupied by Pakistan since 1947. "India is resolutely opposed to any actions by other countries to change the status quo in Pakistan occupied J&K. We call on parties concerned to cease such actions. Such illegal activities will never be accepted by India," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

