Pentagon says still looking at how U.S. may respond to attack on American forces

The Pentagon said on Wednesday it was still looking at how it may respond to any attack on American forces, days after three American troops were wounded in a rocket attack on an Iraqi base north of Baghdad.

"We still are looking at how we may respond to any type of attack on American forces anywhere in the world, we retain the right to defend ourselves," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said during a press briefing.

Three American troops and several Iraqi forces were wounded on Saturday in a rocket attack, raising the stakes in an escalating cycle of attacks and reprisals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.