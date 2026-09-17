Diplomatic Silence: A Key Senate Democrat's Call for Inclusion

U.S. Senate Democrat urges Secretary of State Marco Rubio to ensure the involvement of diplomats in a Pentagon-led review of U.S. military presence in Europe that's worrying NATO allies. The review, realigning U.S. forces in Europe, mostly excludes State Department input, potentially affecting bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 16:31 IST
Diplomatic Silence: A Key Senate Democrat's Call for Inclusion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a leading Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has requested that Secretary of State Marco Rubio include U.S. diplomats in a significant Pentagon review concerning America's military presence in Europe.

Shaheen's plea highlights the exclusion of diplomats, including U.S. ambassadors, from consultations regarding the realignment of approximately 80,000 U.S. troops in Europe. This realignment, led by Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby, is a part of the Trump administration's strategy to shift defense responsibilities onto European allies.

The exclusion has raised concerns about potential impacts on bilateral relations, especially with the Baltic nations facing increasing Russian hybrid threats. The State Department, traditionally instrumental in such reviews, is sidelined, causing tension with European allies and within U.S. policy circles.

TRENDING

1
Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia’s Factory Leaders Get New Tools to Build More Inclusive Workplaces

Ethiopia
2
Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq Turns Infrastructure Investment Into Decent Jobs and Local Recovery

Iraq
3
Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Nissan's Hybrid Investment: A Boost for UK's Auto Industry

Global
4
New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

New Horizons in Trade: New Zealand-India Agreement Finalized

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Three-Hour Workshop, New Perspectives: Teachers Explore AI for Learning

Beyond Harvest: Trust Gap Behind Indonesia’s Banana Supply Chains

China’s Beef Emissions Are Moving West, and Farm Size Isn’t the Whole Story

Lower Carbon Intensity, Uncertain Pathways: The Smart City Climate Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026