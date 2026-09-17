Diplomatic Silence: A Key Senate Democrat's Call for Inclusion

Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a leading Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has requested that Secretary of State Marco Rubio include U.S. diplomats in a significant Pentagon review concerning America's military presence in Europe.

Shaheen's plea highlights the exclusion of diplomats, including U.S. ambassadors, from consultations regarding the realignment of approximately 80,000 U.S. troops in Europe. This realignment, led by Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby, is a part of the Trump administration's strategy to shift defense responsibilities onto European allies.

The exclusion has raised concerns about potential impacts on bilateral relations, especially with the Baltic nations facing increasing Russian hybrid threats. The State Department, traditionally instrumental in such reviews, is sidelined, causing tension with European allies and within U.S. policy circles.