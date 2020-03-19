Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy reports 475 new virus deaths, highest one-day toll of any nation

  • PTI
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 03:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 00:54 IST
Italy reports 475 new virus deaths, highest one-day toll of any nation
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Italy on Wednesday reported 475 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, the highest one-day official toll of any nation since the first case was detected in China late last year. Total deaths in Italy have reached 2,978, more than half of all the cases recorded outside China, while the number of infections stood at 35,713.

The previous record high of 368 deaths was also recorded in Italy, on Sunday. The nation of 60 million has now recorded 34.2 percent of all the deaths officially attributed to COVID-19 across the world.

With the death rate still climbing despite the Mediterranean country entering a second week under effective lockdown, officials urged Italians to have faith and to stay strong. "The main thing is, do not give up," Italian National Institute of Health chief Silvio Brusaferro said in a nationally televised press conference.

"It will take a few days before we see the benefits" of containment measures, said Brusaferro. "We must maintain these measures to see their effect, and above all to protect the most vulnerable." Imposed nationally on March 12, the shutdown of most Italian businesses and a ban on public gatherings are due to expire on March 25.

But school closures and other measures, such as a ban fan attendance at sporting events, are due to run on until April 3. A top government minister hinted Wednesday that the school closure would be extended well into next month, if not longer.

The rates within Italy itself remained stable, with two-thirds of the deaths -- 1,959 in all -- reported in the northern Lombardy region around Milan, the Italian financial and fashion capital. The neighboring Emilia-Romagna region of Bologna has suffered a total of 458 fatalities, and Turin's Piedmont region has had 154 deaths.

Rome's Lazio region has a toll of 32 deaths and 724 infections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

China reports no new local coronavirus transmissions for first time

China and the epicentre of its coronavirus outbreak, Wuhan city, have reported no new domestic transmissions for the first time, raising hopes that strict containment efforts to stop the spread of the virus are working. Wuhan, locked down s...

Senegal's house-bound school children take classes from TV

Senegalese schoolboy Ibrahima Diongue listened intently as a teacher held forth about a tricky maths problem. It was a regular school day, except Diongue was in his living room and the teacher was on the other side of a flickering TV screen...

Coronavirus: All shops in Jammu, Udhampur districts shut till further orders

In another step to check the spread of coronavirus, authorities in Jammu and Udhampur districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday ordered closure of all shops, except those dealing with essential commodities like medicines and groceries, til...

`Some travelers from high-risk countries escaped quarantine'

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday admitted that a few people who visited a country considered to be high-risk escaped quarantine for coronavirus as they returned via another country. He also stated that random testing for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020