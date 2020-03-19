Left Menu
Development News Edition

Panic buying: Priyanka Chopra urges fans to stock up on love, joy, kindness

There has been an unprecedented surge in demand for fresh groceries and household essentials as fears grow over the spread of novel coronavirus worldwide.

Panic buying: Priyanka Chopra urges fans to stock up on love, joy, kindness
Priyanka, who is also the Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), took to social media appealing people to look out for each other and the people who are most at risk from the novel coronavirus. Image Credit: Wikimedia

As panic buying continues amidst coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Thursday urged her fans and followers to stock up on other things love, compassion, joy, kindness, and gratitude.

Priyanka, who is also the Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), took to social media appealing people to look out for each other and the people who are most at risk from the novel coronavirus.

Panic buying happens when people fear a shortage of a particular product or commodity. There has been an unprecedented surge in demand for fresh groceries and household essentials as fears grow over the spread of novel coronavirus worldwide.

In view of the exponential surge in demand, supermarkets in countries around the world have also started putting restrictions on certain items including toilet papers, soaps, paper towels, and hand sanitizers, allowing shoppers to purchase a limited quantity.

Some retailers such as Amazon, Coles, Ralphs are hiring additional staff to meet the surging grocery demand during this crisis. Amazon has opened 100,000 new full and part-time positions in its fulfillment centers and delivery networks across the United States.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Athletes returning from high-risk COVID-19 affected nations will be quarantined: Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said athletes arriving back from high-risk COVID-19 affected countries will have to be in mandatory quarantine but refused to be drawn into speculation surrounding the IPL and the Tokyo Olympics. Spe...

Angered by delay, man slips out of UP hospital after giving samples for coronavirus test

Annoyed at the delay by health officials in taking his samples for novel coronavirus test, a 47-year-old man slipped out of a hospital in Mathura after giving his samples. The incident, which happened on Wednesday, has panicked the medical ...

COVID-19: Schools to remain closed for teaching, non-teaching staff till Mar 31

All schools will remain closed for teaching and non-teaching staff and heads of schools from March 19 to 31 in view of ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Delhi Government said on Thursday.The evaluation work of annual examination is to be ca...

Swiss National Bank seeks state help to fight coronavirus

The Swiss National Bank is working closely with the government to cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic, it said on Thursday, stressing that monetary policy alone cannot fight the economic downturn caused by the outbreak. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020