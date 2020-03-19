Panic buying: Priyanka Chopra urges fans to stock up on love, joy, kindness

As panic buying continues amidst coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Thursday urged her fans and followers to stock up on other things love, compassion, joy, kindness, and gratitude.

Priyanka, who is also the Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), took to social media appealing people to look out for each other and the people who are most at risk from the novel coronavirus.

There are so many other things to stock up on right now. ❤️ Please look out for each other and the people who are most at risk for #Covid19. pic.twitter.com/QhDi4ITDqF — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 18, 2020

Panic buying happens when people fear a shortage of a particular product or commodity. There has been an unprecedented surge in demand for fresh groceries and household essentials as fears grow over the spread of novel coronavirus worldwide.

In view of the exponential surge in demand, supermarkets in countries around the world have also started putting restrictions on certain items including toilet papers, soaps, paper towels, and hand sanitizers, allowing shoppers to purchase a limited quantity.

Some retailers such as Amazon, Coles, Ralphs are hiring additional staff to meet the surging grocery demand during this crisis. Amazon has opened 100,000 new full and part-time positions in its fulfillment centers and delivery networks across the United States.

