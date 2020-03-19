Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australian woman asked to leave China after breaking quarantine

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 22:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 21:19 IST
Australian woman asked to leave China after breaking quarantine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An Australian-Chinese woman was asked to leave China within a specified period of time by Beijing police after she refused to abide by quarantine rules on preventing the novel coronavirus and went outside to exercise without wearing a mask in Beijing. The Beijing Public Security Bureau informed the woman, surnamed Liang, on Thursday that her work-related residence permit has also been revoked in line with the Chinese Exit and Entry Administration Law.

Liang's case aroused public attention and triggered the anger of netizens after a video in which she declined to follow quarantine rules during the outbreak went viral online, state-run China Daily reported. After a police investigation, it was learned Liang, 47, who works for Bayer - a German chemical and pharmaceutical company, arrived in Beijing on Saturday. The deadline for her work-related residence permit is September 5, according to the bureau.

Beijing is strictly implementing quarantine rules following spike in imported coronavirus cases. Instead of staying at home for the two-week observation as required, she was found running outside without wearing a mask, and did not listen and even shouted "help" when a community staff member tried to persuade her to go home. She did not obey until the police arrived and gave her a warning, the report said.

Beijing police called for people to cooperate with quarantine and health checks after returning to the city, especially when the number of imported confirmed cases is rising. Those who do not comply with the laws and rules will be held liable, police said. On Tuesday, the woman was dismissed by her company. Bayer's China branch said in a statement that the employee would be sacked for her behavior, noting the company always abides by the laws and regulations of the countries where it operates, and firmly supports the anti-epidemic measures of the Chinese government and people, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Man who returned from Saudi Arabia tests positive for COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam

A man who returned recently from Saudi Arabia has tested positive for COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam, said Andhra Pradesh Health Minister, Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas. With this, the total number of positive cases in the state has climbed to thre...

My whole life has been a miracle: Rajinikanth

From starting out as a bus conductor to becoming one of the biggest stars of the country, actor Rajinikanth says he looks at his life as nothing but a series of miracles. While working in the Bangalore Transport Service, Rajinikanth bega...

MP CM Kamal Nath announces his resignation

Amid the political turmoil in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday announced that he would submit his resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon. The announcement came a day after the Supreme Court ordered the Madhya Pradesh Assemb...

HC stays FIR order against VHP leader over hate speech

The Delhi High Court on Friday stayed a trial court order directing lodging of FIR against Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Alok Kumar for allegedly giving hate speech during a rally last year. Justice Yogesh Khanna put on hold till May 12 the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020