Turkish soldier in Syria's Idlib dies from heart attack

  • Reuters
  • Ankara
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 01:09 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 22:55 IST
Turkish soldier in Syria's Idlib dies from heart attack
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Turkey said on Thursday that one of its soldiers had died as a result of a heart attack in Syria's northwestern province of Idlib.

The soldier was preparing for night duties on Wednesday when he had the heart attack, the defence ministry said. Earlier, the governor's office in Turkey's central Sivas province said one Turkish soldier had been "martyred" in Idlib.

The defence ministry did not identify the soldier and it was not immediately clear whether the ministry and the governor's office were referring to the same incident. Turkey, which backs rebels opposed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, agreed a ceasefire with Russia two weeks ago after months of fighting displaced nearly 1 million people in Idlib. Moscow supports Syrian government forces.

