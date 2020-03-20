Left Menu
Cannes Film Festival postponed due to coronavirus scare

The Cannes Film Festival will not be held from May 12-23, as scheduled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and may be postponed until the end of June, the organizers said on Thursday.

  • Paris
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 06:34 IST
  • Created: 20-03-2020 06:34 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Paris [France], Mar 20 (Sputnik/ANI): The Cannes Film Festival will not be held from May 12-23, as scheduled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and may be postponed until the end of June, the organizers said on Thursday. France has registered 10,995 COVID-19 cases so far. The death toll has reached 243.

"At this time of global health crisis, our thoughts go to the victims of the COVID-19 and we express our solidarity with all those who are fighting the disease. Today, we have made the following decision: The Festival de Cannes cannot be held on the scheduled dates, from May 12 to 23," a statement published on the website of the festival, read. "Several options are considered in order to preserve its running, the main one being a simple postponement, in Cannes, until the end of June-beginning of July 2020," the statement said.

The organisers added they would make their decision known later, following consultation with the French government, Cannes City Hall, festival board members, film industry professionals and partners of the festival. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

