US Defense Secy speaks to Gen Bajwa, expresses appreciation for Pak's support to US-Taliban pact

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Thursday (local time) held a telephonic conversation with Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and expressed his appreciation for Pakistan's support to Afghanistan reconciliation process. "Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper spoke by phone with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa of Pakistan on March 19, 2020. Secretary Esper reaffirmed the department's commitment to a long-term, mutually beneficial security partnership with the government of Pakistan," a readout by Chief Pentagon Spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said.

"Secretary Esper expressed his appreciation for Pakistan's support to the Afghanistan reconciliation process following February 29, 2020, US-Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Joint Declaration and signing of the US-Taliban Agreement. Secretary Esper welcomed continued close cooperation with Pakistan into the future," the readout said. On February 29, the United States and the Taliban had signed a long-awaited peace deal in Qatar. (ANI)

