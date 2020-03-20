Left Menu
Pentagon says successfully tested hypersonic missile

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 20:20 IST
  • Created: 20-03-2020 19:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The US Defense Department announced Friday it has successfully tested an unarmed hypersonic missile, a weapon that could potentially overwhelm an adversary's defense systems

The Pentagon said a test missile flew at hypersonic speeds -- more than five times the speed of sound, or Mach 5 -- to a designated impact point

"Today we validated our design and are now ready to move to the next phase towards fielding a hypersonic strike capability," said Vice Admiral Johnny Wolfe in a statement.

