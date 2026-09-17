Lockheed Martin Unveils New JATM to Counter Chinese Threats

Lockheed Martin has officially unveiled the AIM-260 Joint Advanced Tactical Missile (JATM), a state-of-the-art weapon developed to address rising long-range air threat capabilities from China.

The missile, kept secret for years, promises greater range and effectiveness, especially against advanced Chinese fighter jets like the J-20. It will be integrated with stealth fighters such as the F-22 Raptor and F-35.

A new agreement between Lockheed Martin and the Defense Department aims to ramp up missile production. Australia has already committed to purchasing $521 million worth of JATM missiles, despite undisclosed figures on quantity and unit pricing.