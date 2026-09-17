Lockheed Martin Unveils New JATM to Counter Chinese Threats
Lockheed Martin has revealed its AIM-260 Joint Advanced Tactical Missile, designed to counter long-range air threats from China. Developed secretly for years, this missile will bolster U.S. air dominance capabilities. The U.S. Defense Department and Lockheed have agreed to increase production to replenish diminished missile stockpiles.
Lockheed Martin has officially unveiled the AIM-260 Joint Advanced Tactical Missile (JATM), a state-of-the-art weapon developed to address rising long-range air threat capabilities from China.
The missile, kept secret for years, promises greater range and effectiveness, especially against advanced Chinese fighter jets like the J-20. It will be integrated with stealth fighters such as the F-22 Raptor and F-35.
A new agreement between Lockheed Martin and the Defense Department aims to ramp up missile production. Australia has already committed to purchasing $521 million worth of JATM missiles, despite undisclosed figures on quantity and unit pricing.