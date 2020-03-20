BRIEF-IndiGo Suspends Most International Flights, Reduces Domestic Flights By 25%
Interglobe Aviation Ltd:
* INDIGO WILL OPERATE ABOUT 60% OF ITS NORMAL DOMESTIC FLIGHTS ON SUNDAY DURING PUBLIC CURFREW
* INDIGO HAS SUSPENDED MOST INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS, REDUCED DOMESTIC FLIGHTS BY ABOUT 25% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Aditi Shah)
