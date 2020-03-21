Left Menu
UK confirmed as first co-chair of India-led global climate initiative

The UK has been confirmed as the first co-chair of the governing council of India-led global Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI).

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The UK has been confirmed as the first co-chair of the governing council of India-led global Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI). "The UK was today confirmed as the first co-chair of the Governing Council on the India-led global Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI). The Coalition was established by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is a voluntary international grouping, linking governments, UN agencies, banks, private sector groups, and academia to develop the resilience of infrastructure systems to climate and disaster risks," the British High Commission said in a statement.

The Governing Council is the highest policy-making body of the CDRI. It is co-chaired by India and a representative of another national government nominated by rotation every two years. The UK was represented at the first council meeting by UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Alok Sharma.

"Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the minister participated remotely over video link from the UK. The minister, who is President of the 2020 UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), also held a meeting with Pramod Kumar Mishra, the Indian Prime Minister's Principal Secretary, over videoconference," the statement read. The UK will host COP26 in Glasgow in November 2020.

Secretary of State for Business and Energy and COP26 President Alok Sharma said: "I was pleased to be able to join the inaugural meeting and confirm the UK as the first co-chair of the CDRI. Delivering action on climate change remains a priority for the UK and I am sure that the UK-India partnership on climate action will help see progress on reducing emissions and help make India's infrastructure fit for the future." "The UK is already working closely with India as a joint force for good on climate change. We believe the India-led CDRI will bring about a transformation in how infrastructure is designed, constructed, operated and maintained. This year is a crucial year for our climate, and I am confident that UK-India leadership on climate action can deliver substantial progress towards reducing emissions and helping to build resilience globally," Jan Thompson, Acting High Commissioner to India, said.

The UK will provide "technical advice and expertise to help set up and build the Secretariat and advance the objectives of the Coalition." The initial focus will be on disaster and climate risk analysis and governance of infrastructure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the global Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), at the UN Climate Action Summit 2019 held in New York City, USA, on September 23, 2019. A release by Ministry of Home Affairs dated September 24, 2019, read: "Developed through consultations with more than 35 countries, CDRI envisions enabling a measurable reduction in infrastructure losses from disasters, including extreme climate events." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

