N.Korea apparently fires missile -Japan's coast guard

Japan's coast guard said on Saturday that North Korea appeared to have fired a missile which landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) waters.

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, Yonhap said on Saturday citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

