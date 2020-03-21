N.Korea apparently fires missile -Japan's coast guard
Japan's coast guard said on Saturday that North Korea appeared to have fired a missile which landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) waters.
North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the sea off the east coast of the Korean peninsula, Yonhap said on Saturday citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- North Korea
- South Korea
- Yonhap
- Joint Chiefs of Staff
ALSO READ
Japan finmin Aso: G7 not considering further steps now
S.Korea protests Japan's quarantine plans over coronavirus
Coronavirus crisis threatens to silence Japan's tourist boom
Japan says virus travel restrictions not too late as S. Korea protests
Japanese swimmer Ikee tries to turn tide as coronavirus saps blood donations