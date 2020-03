BRIEF-Hard Rock International Says Will Temporarily Close All Co-Owned Hard Rock Cafe Locations Internationally

* HARD ROCK INTERNATIONAL -TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE ALL CO-OWNED HARD ROCK CAFE LOCATIONS INTERNATIONALLY

* HARD ROCK INTERNATIONAL - TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE SELECT HARD ROCK HOTEL AND HARD ROCK HOTEL AND CASINO LOCATIONS IN U.S. AND ABROAD * HARD ROCK INTERNATIONAL - TO PAY EMPLOYEES AT CO-OWNED LOCATIONS FOR TWO WEEKS FOLLOWING CLOSURE DATE EFFECTIVE MARCH 20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

