Tearful couples cancel as virus hits Australian weddings

  • Sydney
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 12:58 IST
  • Created: 21-03-2020 12:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A cluster of 35 coronavirus cases linked to a marriage ceremony near Sydney and new government measures have hit Australia's multi-billion-dollar wedding industry and forced many tearful couples to cancel the big day. Restrictions on gatherings of more than 100 people were announced this week in a bid to stem the spread of the virus.

Among the new rules was the stipulation that indoor events should allow at least four square meters (43 square feet) per person, while the government has advised people to stay at least one metre away from one another. The outbreak and new rules have thrown the wedding industry worth around USD 2.3 billion a year in Australia into limbo.

"You're not just dealing with having to cancel an event... that people have been literally dreaming and thinking non-stop about," Sydney-based wedding planner Lara Beesley told AFP on Saturday. "It's very heartbreaking to see and there have been lots of teary phone calls." From florists to photographers, those working in the industry were already feeling the impact as weddings were put off indefinitely, she added.

A total of 35 cases of the virus have now been traced back to the wedding south of Sydney earlier this month, health authorities said. Groom Scott Maggs told the Sydney Morning Herald the discovery of a cluster linked to his wedding had come as a shock.

"There was no hysteria or bans on March 6, it just wasn't on the radar," he said. Couples are being urged to consider postponing or hosting smaller events, Elise James from wedding planning agency Easy Weddings said. "We're encouraging couples to do that where safe," she said.

Australia's confirmed cases climbed to more than 900 on Saturday, with seven deaths in the country since the outbreak began.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Lockdowns multiply globally as virus strains health systems

Streets, squares, and highways were deserted in large parts of the world Saturday as curfews and lockdowns multiplied in the face of a rapidly advancing virus that is severely straining many health systems. Three American states with a comb...

FACTBOX-Sports events around the world hit by coronavirus pandemic

Major sports events around the world that have been hit by the coronavirus pandemicOLYMPICS The Tokyo 2020 Olympics torch lighting ceremony in ancient Olympia was held without spectators. Tokyo 2020 organisers received the Olympic flame in...

Sport-Doping control facing challenges due to coronavirus, says WADA

The coronavirus pandemic is restricting the fight against anti-doping, the World Anti-Doping Agency WADA has said while issuing new guidelines to continue testing of athletes ahead of the Tokyo Olympic Games. Since starting in China late la...

South Asian governments impose coronavirus curfews, border controls

Pakistan suspended on Saturday all international flights for two weeks to limit the spread of coronavirus, as governments across densely populated South Asia ramped up their efforts to contain the virus.Pakistani officials also asked people...
