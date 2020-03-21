Singapore reports first two coronavirus deaths

Singapore on Saturday reported its first two fatalities due to coronavirus in the country. A 75-year-old Singaporean woman with a history of chronic heart disease and hypertension passed away at 7:52 am, The Straits Times reported.

Known as Case 90, she was linked to the cluster at The Life Church and Missions Singapore. The second patient is a 64-year-old Indonesian national who was admitted in a critical condition to intensive care at National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) on March 13.

"We are deeply saddened by their passing. Our thoughts are with their families during this difficult time. We will render all necessary assistance to their families," Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said on Saturday. "I understand that Singaporeans will be affected by this news. But we must take courage and continue to play our part to fight this virus," Yong added.

On Friday, Singapore confirmed 40 new cases bringing the total number of infected patients to 385. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.