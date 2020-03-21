Entertainment News Roundup: Germany postpones famous Alpine Passion Play; Cannes Film Festival postponed due to coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Germany postpones famous Alpine Passion Play due to coronavirus

Bavaria's Passion Play, staged every decade since the 1630s when villagers thanked God for the end of the plague, has been postponed for two years due to the coronavirus, organizers in the German village of Oberammergau said on Thursday. About half a million people had been expected to descend on the Alpine village between May and Oct. 4 to watch one of the 103 performances of the play, which depicts the last days of Jesus Christ.

Cannes Film Festival postponed due to coronavirus, organizers say

The Cannes Film Festival, the world's largest, was forced to postpone its latest edition in May due to the spread of the coronavirus, organizers of the annual event on the French Riviera said on Thursday. The postponement follows weeks of speculation over whether the festival, which draws thousands of filmmakers, celebrities, and executives to the city, would be able to go ahead between May 12-23.

Hollywood movie studios suspend release of box office data after coronavirus slump

Movie studios Walt Disney and Universal Pictures said on Thursday they were suspending the release of box office data because of the closure of movie theaters in multiple countries in a bid to contain the coronavirus. The decision follows the worst weekend in more than two decades at the North American box office last week.

America's small movie theaters fear coronavirus could mean their last picture show

Members of the Bagby family have operated movie theaters in small U.S. towns for four generations. With the coronavirus outbreak forcing their 400 screens to go dark indefinitely, some of them worry that run could come to an end. The family's Missouri-based company closed its 50 B&B Theatres locations in seven states this week and imposed its first layoffs ever, affecting 1,980 workers.

Cirque du Soleil axes almost all staff as coronavirus leads to canceled shows

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group said on Thursday it has laid off almost all of its workforce, except the support team, as social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic forced the Montreal-based circus company to cancel shows. The job cuts would impact 95% of its workforce or more than 4,000 people, the company said.

'Hawaii 5-O' actor Daniel Dae Kim tests positive for coronavirus

Actor Daniel Dae Kim, best known for the television series "Hawaii 5-0," said on Thursday he had tested positive for the coronavirus. Kim, speaking from his home in Hawaii, announced the news in an Instagram posting and video.

Country singer Kenny Rogers dies aged 81

Grammy-winning country singer Kenny Rogers died late on Friday night at the age of 81, his family said on Saturday. The American singer "passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family," a statement on the singer's website said.

Looking good under a mask: South Korean fashion evolves in the time of coronavirus

From tutorials on how to wear makeup with a face mask, to hats that incorporate a protective plastic face shield, South Koreans are seeking to make sure the coronavirus outbreak doesn't damage their reputation for style. In one video that has gathered tens of thousands of views, 29-year-old beauty YouTuber SSUNZY gives tips for applying makeup in a way that looks good under a mask.

