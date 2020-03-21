Left Menu
Number of COVID-19 Cases in The Netherlands Exceeds 3,600

Amsterdam [The Netherlands], Mar 21 (Sputnik/ANI) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands has totaled to 3,631 after 637 new cases were detected over the past 24 hours, National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said on Saturday, adding that the number of fatalities from the virus reached 136.

"Since yesterday, 637 people have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 3631," the statement read. Image Credit: ANI

The statement added that most deaths occurred between 80 and 84 years of age. The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. More than 280,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 11,800 fatalities. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

