US Vice President Mike Pence, Second Lady test negative for coronavirus

United States Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence have tested negative for the novel coronavirus, his press secretary Katie Miller has announced.

  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 08:18 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 08:18 IST
US Vice President Mike Pence. Image Credit: ANI

United States Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence have tested negative for the novel coronavirus, his press secretary Katie Miller has announced.

Pence and the US Second lady were tested for the disease after a staff member of his office had tested positive for coronavirus. "Given the unique position that I have as vice president and as the leader of the White House coronavirus task force, both I and my wife will be tested for the coronavirus later this afternoon," Pence said during a news conference at the White House, as cited by CNN.

Pence had added that neither him nor the United States President Donald Trump had direct contact with the staff member. The United States has reported over 15,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, while over 200 people have died of the infection in the country, as per the latest data available on the World Health Organisation website. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

