Left Menu
Development News Edition

Quake strikes north of Zagreb, damages buildings

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Zagreb
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 13:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 13:26 IST
Quake strikes north of Zagreb, damages buildings
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A large earthquake struck north of the Croatian capital Zagreb on Sunday, GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said, damaging buildings, sending many people into the streets, burying vehicles in rubble and causing several fires. The Institute for Urgent Medicine, an emergency hospital, said one child had been admitted with head injuries from a falling roof and the Zagreb Fire Department said the firefighting and rescue operations were ongoing at several locations.

GFZ said the quake of magnitude 5.3 struck at a depth of 10 kilometres. It downgraded the magnitude of the quake, which could be also felt across the Western Balkans, from an initial reading of 6.0. "It lasted over 10 seconds. By far the strongest I have ever felt," one witness said, adding that it was followed by several aftershocks.

Croatia's Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic appealed via his Twitter account to people in the streets to keep social distance from each other as the country struggles to contain the spread of coronavirus. So far, Croatia has reported 206 cases of the virus and one death. A Reuters reporter on the scene saw a church bell tower damaged, some buildings fell down as people fled apartments and took to the streets and some parts of Zagreb experienced power cuts.

Ines Ivancic, a seismologist at the government institute for seismology in Croatia, said the tremor was strong but the immediate damage could not be assessed. She added that the internet was down in some areas. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake measured 5.4, while the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) also reported 5.3 magnitude, followed by another 5.1 magnitude earthquake.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Singapore confirms 23 new coronavirus cases; total count at 455

Singapore on Sunday confirmed 23 new coronavirus cases, including 18 imported infections, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 455 in the island nation. The imported cases had traveled to Europe, North America, South America, and AS...

Four people killed as jeep overturns in Rajasthan's Barmer

Four people, including two women, were killed and six others injured after their jeep overturned in Rajasthans Barmer district, police said on Sunday. The incident occurred near Takuberi village late on Saturday night when the jeep they wer...

Night curfew imposed in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills

Night curfew was imposed in East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya on Sunday to tackle any emergent situation and ensure safety of people, amid concerns over coronavirus threat. The night curfew has also been imposed to prevent incoming v...

Emirates to ground entire passenger fleet and cut wages

Emirates, one of the worlds biggest international airlines, will ground its entire passenger fleet this week and cut staff wages by as much as half because of the coronavirus and its impact on travel demand.The state-owned Dubai carrier had...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020