Global coronavirus infections top 300,000: AFP tally

  • PTI
  • Paris
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 15:28 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 15:16 IST
Global coronavirus infections top 300,000: AFP tally
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

There are more than 300,000 declared cases of the new coronavirus around the world, according to an AFP tally on Sunday at 0900 GMT

At least 300,097 infections have been confirmed globally, including 12,895 deaths, in 169 countries and territories, according to data collected from national authorities and the World Health Organization

The figures likely reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections with many countries only testing cases that require hospitalization.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

