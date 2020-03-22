World News Roundup: Stranded ship passengers return home; Spain's coronavirus deaths surpass 1,700 and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

German cruise ship passengers stranded in Cape Town start returning home

Around 1,240 German passengers stranded in Cape Town after their cruise ship was quarantined for almost a week due to a coronavirus scare had either begun their journey home or would do so in the next day, the South African Maritime Safety Authority (SAMSA) said on Sunday. The MV AidAmira's more than 1,700 passengers and crew had been unable to leave the ship since March 16, after a crew member on a separate cargo ship who shared a plane with six passengers on the liner showed symptoms of the coronavirus.

Britain's Johnson warns that health service could be overwhelmed by coronavirus

Britain's National Health Service (NHS) could be "overwhelmed" by the coronavirus like the Italian health system in just two weeks, Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Sunday in the face of rising numbers of deaths. The death toll in Italy -- the world's worst-hit country -- reached almost 5,000 on Saturday, while in Britain it hit 233.

Spain's coronavirus deaths surpass 1,700, cases over 28,000 -Health Ministry

Spain's death toll from coronavirus soared to 1,720 on Sunday from 1,326 the day before, according to latest data from the Health Ministry. The one-day rise in deaths of 394 was higher than the previous day's increase of 324. Spain is grappling with Europe's second-worst coronavirus outbreak.

Italy deaths jump by almost 800 from coronavirus

Italy recorded a jump in deaths from coronavirus of almost 800 on Saturday, taking the toll in the world's hardest-hit country to almost 5,000. Italy on Thursday overtook China as the country worst affect by the highly contagious virus.

Pope calls for world prayer to stop coronavirus, will deliver special blessing

Pope Francis said on Sunday he will this week deliver an extraordinary "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) blessing - normally given only at Christmas and Easter - and called for worldwide prayer to respond to the coronavirus crisis. Francis made the surprise announcement in his weekly Angelus message, which he has been delivering from inside the Vatican over the internet and television instead of before crowds in St. Peter's Square.

Iran's Khamenei rejects U.S. help offer, vows to defeat coronavirus

The United States' offer to help Iran in its fight against the new coronavirus pandemic is strange, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a televised speech on Sunday, describing U.S. leaders as "charlatans and liars". Washington has offered humanitarian assistance to its longtime foe, the Middle Eastern country most affected by the coronavirus, with 1,685 deaths and 21,638 people infected.

Japan confirms 14 coronavirus cases at medical center: Kyodo

Japan's Oita prefecture confirmed two new coronavirus infections at a medical center on Sunday, bringing the total at the facility to 14 and making it a suspected cluster, Kyodo newswire said. Two female nurses who work at the Oita Medical Center, one in her 20s and another in her 50s, were confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus although they showed only mild symptoms, Kyodo said.

Coronavirus medical supplies donated by Alibaba's Ma arrive in Ethiopia

The first batch of protective and medical equipment donated by Chinese billionaire and Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma was flown into the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Sunday, as coronavirus cases in Africa rose above 1,100. The virus has spread more slowly in Africa than in Asia or Europe but has a foothold in 41 African nations and two territories. So far it has claimed 37 lives across the continent of 1.3 billion people.

China scrambles to curb rise in imported coronavirus cases

China on Sunday reported 46 new cases of coronavirus, the fourth straight day with an increase, with all but one of those imported from overseas, and further stepped up measures to intercept cases from abroad as the outbreak worsens globally. While China says it has drastically reduced the number of domestically transmitted cases - the one reported on Sunday was the first in four days - it is seeing a steady rise in imported cases, mostly from Chinese people returning from overseas.

Quake hits Zagreb, PM appeals for social distancing as residents rush onto streets

A large earthquake struck near the Croatian capital Zagreb on Sunday, leaving a teenager critically injured after an apartment building in the city collapsed, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences and a hospital official said. Another minor was badly injured and the quake caused several fires and power blackouts in parts of the capital, hospital and emergency services said.

