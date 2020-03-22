Left Menu
Singapore confirms 23 new coronavirus cases; total count at 455

  • Singapore
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 20:15 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 19:50 IST
Singapore on Sunday confirmed 23 new coronavirus cases, including 18 imported infections, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 455 in the island nation. The imported cases had traveled to Europe, North America, South America, and ASEAN countries, the health ministry said in an update.

Nine of the imported cases had traveled to the United Kingdom, while three others had visited the United States Of the total 455 cases, 144 people have fully recovered and discharged from the hospital, reported the Channel News Asia. Fourteen are in critical condition in the intensive care unit out of the 309 still in hospital.

