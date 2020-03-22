Singapore confirms 23 new coronavirus cases; total count at 455
Singapore on Sunday confirmed 23 new coronavirus cases, including 18 imported infections, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 455 in the island nation. The imported cases had traveled to Europe, North America, South America, and ASEAN countries, the health ministry said in an update.
Nine of the imported cases had traveled to the United Kingdom, while three others had visited the United States Of the total 455 cases, 144 people have fully recovered and discharged from the hospital, reported the Channel News Asia. Fourteen are in critical condition in the intensive care unit out of the 309 still in hospital.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Czech PM says Italy should ban all citizens from travelling to Europe
Czech PM says Italy should ban all citizens from travelling to Europe
Italy-like steps will happen in 'other European countries': Austria's Kurz
IranAir stops all flights to europe - IRNA
Iran Air says suspending Europe flights until further notice