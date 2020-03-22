Left Menu
North Macedonia reports country's first death from coronavirus

  Reuters
  Skopje
  22-03-2020
  • Created: 22-03-2020 20:00 IST
A 57-year old woman who died in hospital in the northern town of Kumanovo on Saturday evening is the North Macedonia's first victim of the coronavirus, health minister Venko Filipce said on Sunday.

"Unfortunately we have the first death from the coronavirus which was diagnosed post mortem," Filipce said.

North Macedonia, a country of 2 million people, has registered 114 cases of people infected with the coronavirus.

