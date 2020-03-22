Left Menu
Development News Edition

Emirates to suspend all passenger flights from March 25

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 21:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 21:07 IST
Emirates to suspend all passenger flights from March 25
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Dubai carrier Emirates announced on Sunday it will suspend all passenger flights from March 25 amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. "By Wednesday 25 March, although we will still operate cargo flights, which remain busy, Emirates will have temporarily suspended all its passenger operations," the airline's chairman and CEO Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al-Maktoum said in a statement.

"We continue to watch the situation closely, and as soon as things allow, we will reinstate our services." Emirates passenger flights normally serve 159 destinations. The United Arab Emirates on Friday announced its first two deaths from the COVID-19 disease, having reported 153 infections so far, of which 38 people have recovered.

Maktoum said that, until January this year, the Emirates Group was "doing well" against current financial year targets, but "COVID-19 has brought all that to a sudden and painful halt over the past six weeks". "The world has literally gone into quarantine due to the COVID-19 outbreak," he said.

The airline also said it will slash basic salaries -- by between 25 and 50 per cent -- of a majority of employees for three months, but will not cut jobs. "Rather than ask employees to leave the business, we chose to implement a temporary basic salary cut as we want to protect our workforce," said Maktoum.

"We want to avoid cutting jobs." The disease first emerged in China in late December and was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization earlier this month. Gulf countries have imposed various restrictions to combat the spread of the virus, particularly in the air transport sector.

The UAE has stopped granting visas on arrival and forbidden foreigners who are legal residents but are outside the country from returning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

US envoy says Kabul, Taliban in first prisoner exchange talks

The Afghan government and the Taliban on Sunday held their first discussion on arranging possible prisoner exchanges, the US special envoy for Afghanistan said on TwitterToday, the US and Qatar facilitated the first Afghan government to Tal...

Turkey's coronavirus death toll up nine to 30 as 289 new cases diagnosed

Turkeys death toll from coronavirus increased by nine to 30 on Sunday as the number of confirmed cases rose by 289 to 1,256, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.He said a total of 20,345 tests had been carried out....

Blue Jays president: Long time before season resumes

Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro doesnt think it will be a speedy resumption to the baseball season once the go-ahead comes to move forward with the campaign. The sport is currently shut down until at least mid-May in the wake of th...

Taliban-Afghan government Skype call breathes life into peace process

The Taliban and the Afghan government held a virtual meeting on prisoner releases on Sunday, officials said, offering some hope of a breakthrough on a matter that has deadlocked the two sides and threatened a nascent peace process.The two s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020