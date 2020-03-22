Left Menu
Emirates suspends all passenger flights till March 25

  • Dubai
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 23:16 IST
  • Created: 22-03-2020 23:06 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Dubai based carrier Emirates on Sunday announced that it will suspend all passenger operations until March 25 seeing the dynamic situation of the coronavirus globally and travel restrictions imposed by several countries. The press release issued by the airline said, "Emirates will temporarily suspend passenger operations by 25 March. Until 25 March, the situation remains dynamic and our flight schedules may change at short notice to comply with regulatory directives or operational requirements. We aim to provide affected customers with updated information as early as possible."

The announcement comes as airlines around the world grapple with a massive loss of business as demand for air travel dries up amid the coronavirus outbreak. Around the world, coronavirus cases have topped 300,000, nearly 13,000 people have died and many countries and local jurisdictions have implemented travel restrictions to stop the spread, CNN reported. US airlines say they have seen a "virtual shutdown" in air domestic travel, and some wonder if federal officials will ground many or all domestic flights. The US airline industry is seeking about $50 billion in federal help to deal with the crisis.

