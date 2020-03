Mcdonald's Corp:

* MCDONALD’S UK SAYS HAVE TAKEN DECISION TO CLOSE ALL MCDONALD’S RESTAURANTS IN UK AND IRELAND BY MARCH 23 EVENING - TWEET Source: https://bit.ly/3baEB06 Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.