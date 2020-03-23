Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi Arabia imposes curfew to contain coronavirus spread

Saudi King Salman has announced nationwide dusk to dawn curfew beginning from Monday evening (local time) for 21 days in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Gulf country.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 14:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 14:44 IST
Saudi Arabia imposes curfew to contain coronavirus spread
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz . Image Credit: ANI

Saudi King Salman has announced nationwide dusk to dawn curfew beginning from Monday evening (local time) for 21 days in a bid to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Gulf country. The curfew will start at 7 pm and remain in place till 6 am every day for three weeks, as per a Royal Court statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The Kingdom has reported 511 cases of novel coronavirus so far, as per the latest data available on the World Health Organisation website. Security and military officials, media persons, and health sector employees will be exempted from the order, the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Study sheds light on how to age slowly

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

No decision on moving event from August 19 start: CPL

The organisers of the Caribbean Premier League CPL are keen on going ahead with the planned August 19 start but have also kept other options open due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The next edition of the CPL T20 event will is scheduled to ta...

Infantino eyes reboot for soccer to avoid crisis

The future of soccer could be fewer games and fewer top competitions to help avoid a financial crisis, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a newspaper interview published Monday. With soccer around the world in near-total shutdown and n...

Echoes of Great Depression as jobless Australians queue for help

Jobless Australians flooded unemployment offices around the country Monday as Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned the coronavirus pandemic would cause an economic crisis akin to the Great Depression. After a record 29 years of economic gro...

Delaying Olympics by too long a burden to athletes, JOC head says

Too long of a delay to the Olympic Games would be a burden to athletes preparing for the Tokyo 2020 games, the president of the Japan Olympic Committee said on Monday.Yasuhiro Yamashita made the comment at a news conference on Monday, as sp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020