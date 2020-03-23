More than 1 bn people worldwide told to stay home over virus
More than one billion people have been asked to stay home in more than 50 countries and territories around the world as governments battle the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, according to an AFP tally on Monday
Some countries such as France, Italy and Argentina have imposed mandatory lockdown measures, while others like Iran and Britain have issued stay-at-home recommendations to stem the spread of the virus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
