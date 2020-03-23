Left Menu
More than 1 bn people worldwide told to stay home over virus

  • Paris
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 15:48 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 15:48 IST
More than one billion people have been asked to stay home in more than 50 countries and territories around the world as governments battle the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, according to an AFP tally on Monday

Some countries such as France, Italy and Argentina have imposed mandatory lockdown measures, while others like Iran and Britain have issued stay-at-home recommendations to stem the spread of the virus.

