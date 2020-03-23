Japan Post may cut as many as 10,000 jobs - Nikkei

Japan Post Group and its labour union will start talks on reviewing its workers and it may cut as many as 10,000 jobs, equal to 5% of its workforce, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.

The postal group needs to reduce labour costs due to falling profitability of its financial business, the Nikkei said.

