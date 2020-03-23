Left Menu
Japan Post may cut as many as 10,000 jobs - Nikkei

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  Updated: 23-03-2020 17:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 17:20 IST
Japan Post Group and its labour union will start talks on reviewing its workers and it may cut as many as 10,000 jobs, equal to 5% of its workforce, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.

The postal group needs to reduce labour costs due to falling profitability of its financial business, the Nikkei said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

