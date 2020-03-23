Left Menu
South Africa infections grow by 402 overnight

  • Johannesburg
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 21:03 IST
South Africa's coronavirus cases jumped to 402 on Monday. That is an increase of 128 cases from the day before as it is the country with the most cases in Africa.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to speak to the nation about the growing threat and many expect him to announce new restrictive measures to try to slow the spread of the disease. More than half of South Africa's total cases are in the Gauteng province, which include Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Johannesburg has 5.7 million people, South Africa has 57 million people. The new government figures put South Africa ahead of Egypt, which has 372 cases. South Africa has not registered a death from the disease.

