Coronavirus surges in Pak's Sindh, situation bad in PoK

The Sindh province of Pakistan reported 42 new coronavirus cases on Monday- three in Karachi and 39 in Sukkur. The provincial tally is now 394.

  • Karachi
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 21:20 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 21:20 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Sindh province of Pakistan reported 42 new coronavirus cases on Monday- three in Karachi and 39 in Sukkur. The provincial tally is now 394. Saeed Ghani, the province's Minister for Education, Labour and Human Resources, has been tested positive for coronavirus.

In a Tweet, Ghani said that he is asymptomatic and is going under voluntary self-isolation at home and will continue to serve the province from quarantine. He urged people to stay at home and practice social distancing.

In addition, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's health department recorded six new cases in the province. The number of positive cases in the region now stands at 38. Punjab has detected 21 new coronavirus cases, the province's primary and secondary healthcare department said.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Punjab has now gone up to 246. Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) so-called Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider announced that a complete lockdown will be imposed in the region for three weeks starting midnight on Monday.

Pakistan has so far reported 873 confirmed cases of the deadly virus and six deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

