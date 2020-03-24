Left Menu
COVID-19 impact: H-1B Visa holders can expect to have 'reasonable consideration' by USCIS

Indians living in the US on H-1B visa can now be accommodated in their company's 'work from home' policy as they may expect a 'reasonable consideration' by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and allied regulatory agencies, a senior Department of Homeland Security official told ANI.

'I think you can expect to have a very reasonable consideration from USCIS in all of these sorts of circumstances that are only caused by the coronavirus,' the official further added. COVID-19 has impacted a number of H-1B visa holders to qualify for teleworking. However, it also introduces new challenges to the terms of their existing H-1B application terms changes as it requires additional documentation to be filed with USCIS.

If an H-1B worker who wishes to telecommute should be from a location outside the workplace (originally submitted in the H1B Petition), then filing an amendment relating to the new work becomes mandatory. An H-1B amendment comes with costs attached to USD 460 plus legal fees. However, once it's filed the H-1B worker can commence work from home.

'We are supporting across the department steps for safer working environments in light of the coronavirus. So I would be expecting to see that extension can be granted to the terms and conditions with respect to H1B visas,' the official responded to a question asked by ANI at a teleconference. (ANI)

