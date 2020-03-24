'Stay in Hostels': India asks its students in Bangladesh amid coronavirus concerns

India on Tuesday urged its students studying in Bangladesh to stay in hostels and asked them to not undertake travel to try and cross into India. On Monday, Bangladesh declared a 10-day shutdown, closing down all educational institutions in the country. The Indian High Commission in Bangladesh said that principals of colleges have assured that hostel facilities continue to be available for Indian students.

"Please note that HCI, Dhaka had been in touch with Indian students since yesterday & had advised them that movement through border ports are being suspended. We had requested them to refrain from trying to travel to India," the High Commission tweeted. "Appeal to Indians in Bangladesh -- We are working to contain the spread of COVID19. Our PM has urged all to 'Take precautions¬ panic'. In the interest of public health, personal safety&safety of loved ones, we urge all to stay safe in present residences&avoid non-essential movement/travel," it said.

So far, four persons have died from coronavirus in Bangladesh. As of now, 39 people have been infected across the country. (ANI)

