Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK to open 4,000-bed virus field hospital in London

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 00:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 00:50 IST
UK to open 4,000-bed virus field hospital in London

The British government said Tuesday it will open a 4,000-bed field hospital at a London exhibition centre as part of its plans to treat coronavirus cases. The move comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday ordered the country into lockdown to tackle the spread of the outbreak, which has seen 422 deaths and 8,077 cases in Britain.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told a news conference the temporary hospital, to be known as the NHS Nightingale Hospital, would open at the ExCeL centre in east London with two wards each with a capacity for 2,000 people. "With the help of the military and NHS clinicians, we will make sure we have the capacity we need so everyone can get the support they need," he said.

In his televised address on Monday, Johnson called for people to "stay at home" to prevent close-contact transmission of the virus and ease pressure on the state-run National Health Service. Non-essential shops and services were told to shut, with unprecedented peacetime restrictions on movement, including a ban on gatherings of more than two people.

But concern remains about the extent of the measures -- and how to enforce them -- after fresh evidence of packed public places, particularly on the London Underground "Tube" network. Hancock announced that an appeal for retired and former NHS workers to return to help had seen nearly 11,800 people respond, including doctors, nurses and other health professionals.

Some 5,500 final-year medics and 18,700 student nurses in their last year of study would be drafted in from next week to help with frontline health services to boost capacity, Hancock said. "In total that's over 35,000 more staff coming to the NHS when the country needs the NHS most," he said at a virtual news conference from Downing Street.

The government is also seeking 250,000 community volunteers to assist in areas such as food shopping and delivery of medicine to people in self-isolation and the elderly. But Hancock said it was still important to abide by government advice to stay at home, after concern at the current rate of confirmed cases and a lack of testing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Ireland tightens coronavirus restrictions, boosts rescue package

Ireland banned all non-essential travel within the country and shut non-essential retail on Tuesday to battle coronavirus as it significantly increased income support for those already left unemployed and workers at risk of joining them. Th...

Cabinet to meet at Prime Minister's residence on Wednesday

Union Cabinet will meet on Wednesday at 10.30 am at the Prime Ministers residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with th...

Facebook says coronavirus hits advertising sales

Facebook Inc said on Tuesday its business was being hit by the coronavirus outbreak, with weaker sales of advertising that make up nearly all the social networks revenue even as more users spend time on its apps during lockdowns.We dont mon...

Amid worsening pandemic, Trump says America should re-open for business by mid-April

U.S. President Donald Trump pressed his case on Tuesday for a re-opening of the U.S. economy by mid-April despite a surge in coronavirus cases, downplaying the pandemic as he did in its early stages by comparing it to the seasonal flu. Trum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020