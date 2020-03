Shaw Communications Inc:

* SHAW COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES THE PASSING OF JR SHAW

* SHAW COMMUNICATIONS - IN ACCORDANCE WITH SUCCESSION PLAN, BRAD SHAW TO ASSUME EXECUTIVE CHAIR ROLE ON AN INTERIM BASIS IN ADDITION TO HIS ROLE AS CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

