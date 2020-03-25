OYO offering free stays to medical first responders in US; Ivanka Trump praises move

OYO Hotels & Homes, the world's leading chain of hotels and homes on Tuesday announced that it is offering free stays to doctors, nurses and other medical first responders who are on the front lines during this unprecedented COVID-19 crisis.

Praising the initiative, Ivanka Trump, White House adviser, and President Trump's daughter said that such kinds of impactful acts of benevolence are what help keep this Nation and our world together apart.

OYO Hotels are offering free stays to our amazing medical professionals and first responders fighting this virus on the frontlines. These kinds of impactful acts of benevolence are what help keep this Nation and our world #TogetherApart. https://t.co/Ka4liIyHyg — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 24, 2020

In a press release on Tuesday, the Indian hotel chain said that starting from March 24, medical first responders will receive free accommodations at any OYO Hotel in the United States so they can sleep, shower or just get off their feet and recharge.

OYO was founded on the principle that we all should Live the Good Life and whatever we can do to make the lives of these brave women and men a little better, OYO and our wonderful hotel partners want to do. It is our responsibility to give back Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO, OYO Hotels & Homes.

Founded in 2013, OYO Hotels & Homes currently operates in over 800 cities in 80 countries around the globe.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.