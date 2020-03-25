Left Menu
Development News Edition

OYO offering free stays to medical first responders in US; Ivanka Trump praises move

In a press release on Tuesday, the Indian hotel chain said that starting from March 24, medical first responders will receive free accommodations at any OYO Hotel in the United States so they can sleep, shower or just get off their feet and recharge.

OYO offering free stays to medical first responders in US; Ivanka Trump praises move
Founded in 2013, OYO Hotels & Homes currently operates in over 800 cities in 80 countries around the globe. Image Credit: ANI

OYO Hotels & Homes, the world's leading chain of hotels and homes on Tuesday announced that it is offering free stays to doctors, nurses and other medical first responders who are on the front lines during this unprecedented COVID-19 crisis.

Praising the initiative, Ivanka Trump, White House adviser, and President Trump's daughter said that such kinds of impactful acts of benevolence are what help keep this Nation and our world together apart.

In a press release on Tuesday, the Indian hotel chain said that starting from March 24, medical first responders will receive free accommodations at any OYO Hotel in the United States so they can sleep, shower or just get off their feet and recharge.

OYO was founded on the principle that we all should Live the Good Life and whatever we can do to make the lives of these brave women and men a little better, OYO and our wonderful hotel partners want to do. It is our responsibility to give back

Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO, OYO Hotels & Homes.

Founded in 2013, OYO Hotels & Homes currently operates in over 800 cities in 80 countries around the globe.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

'Corona time' in Europe's main migrant camp in virus lockdown

In Europes biggest asylum seeker camp of Moria, on the Greek island of Lesbos, authorities are trying to keep residents apart from a population with at least three coronavirus cases. But in a sprawling, overstretched facility that was alrea...

Jackson Browne tests positive for coronavirus

American singer Jackson Browne revealed in an interview that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. On Tuesday, in an interview with Rolling Stone, Jackson said he immediately sought out testing when he developed a cough and started ru...

Five in Indore test +ve for coronavirus; MP cases rise to 14

Five persons admitted in different hospitals of Indore have tested positive for the coronavirus, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh to 14, health officials said on Wednesday. None of the patients in Indore have history of...

Officials to propose extending Bundesliga suspension to April 30

The German Football League DFL announced it will propose the Bundesliga suspension, due to the coronavirus pandemic, is extended to late-April. On March 16, the DFL, which runs Germanys two top divisions, put them on hold until at least A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020