Gunmen attack Sikh religious premises in Kabul - interior ministry

Unknown gunmen and suicide bombers attacked a Sikh religious premise in Kabul on Wednesday, the interior ministry said. Defense forces had blocked off the area and were trying to counter the attack, Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said in a message to journalists.

It was not immediately clear who the attackers were or whether there were any casualties.

