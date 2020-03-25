Left Menu
Possible twister: Damage reports at Mississippi-Alabama line

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 11:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 11:44 IST
A suspected tornado heavily damaged a store and other structures Tuesday in northern Mississippi and Alabama as a severe storm system crossed the Deep South, authorities said. Authorities reported some minor injuries but did not elaborate.

National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Johnson said there were reports of widespread tree damage and some structural damage in north Mississippi's Tishomingo County. He said the tornado touched down about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Tishomingo Police Chief Mike Kemp told broadcast outlet WTVA that minor injuries were reported though he did not elaborate. He said the Dollar General store in the community had received major damage.

"It's a pretty compact system that produced the tornado and it's moved into parts of Alabama and Tennessee," Johnson said. The National Weather Service had issued multiple tornado warnings through the early evening, including a "tornado emergency" for an area of northwest Alabama.

The National Weather Service in Huntsville tweeted shortly before 6 p.m. that "TORNADO HAS BEEN REPORTED ON THE GROUND" and told residents in an area of Colbert County in north Alabama to seek shelter. The county abuts the Mississippi state line. The weather service also said there were preliminary reports of falling debris in the area.

Robert Boyd, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Huntsville, Alabama, said severe weather warnings had been issued for northwest Alabama at least through 10 p.m.

