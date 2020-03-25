Left Menu
Tokyo Gas says still to decide whether to continue 2020 Olympics sponsorship

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  Updated: 25-03-2020 12:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 12:11 IST
Tokyo Gas Co Ltd will decide whether to continue the Tokyo 2020 Olympics sponsorship for another year depending on conditions, including cost, its president said on Wednesday.

"We don't have an answer to whether or not we will continue our sponsorship as we have just heard about the postponement," Tokyo Gas President Takashi Uchida told a news conference on the company's new business plans.

"We will make a decision after we learn about details," he said.

