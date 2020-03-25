Breaking News: Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus
According to the source, Charles - Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus.
The 71-years old Prince Charles met Prince Albert II of Monaco who has previously been tested positive for coronavirus. According to the latest report, he is having mild symptoms.
The Queen and Prince Philip were taken to Windsor Castle last week as the coronavirus pandemic.
More details awaited.
