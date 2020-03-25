Left Menu
Development News Edition

War-ravaged, impoverished Somalia starts on road to debt relief

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 23:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 23:55 IST
War-ravaged, impoverished Somalia starts on road to debt relief

Shattered by decades of war, Somalia can finally look forward to rebuilding normal economic ties with the world after the IMF and World Bank announced it had taken the necessary steps to see most of its $5.2 billion of external debt forgiven.

The decision announced on Wednesday allows the Horn of Africa nation to get badly-needed grants from the World Bank and African Development Bank to combat a locust invasion and floods and strengthen its health system to face the coronavirus, said World Bank country representative Hugh Riddell. "This is in the nick of time," Riddell told Reuters. "Without Decision Point, Somalia would not have had access to World Bank money to invest in health systems and pandemic preparedness."

"Decision Point" refers to the agreement between the World Bank, International Monetary Fund and African Development Bank to let Somalia to seek relief under the complex Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) Initiative, which could eventually see Somalia's debt reduced to $557 million if it meets targets for good governance. The move sends a powerful signal to Somalia’s Paris Club creditors, due to meet on March 31. Somali Finance Minister Abdirahman Beileh last month said he hoped they would agree to cancel between 75% to 80% of Somalia's debt, with the remainder to be repaid on strict and closely supervised terms over the next few years.

"Reaching Decision Point is the greatest milestone Somalia and its people have achieved for the past 30 years," Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire told Reuters. 'HERCULEAN EFFORTS'

Getting to Decision Point has taken eight years and Herculean efforts by the Somali government. The military, used to picking up bags of cash from the central bank, is now paying its soldiers directly using a biometric identity system and electronic transfers. New regulations govern the booming banking and telecoms sectors. Legislation has been passed governing public finances and revenues.

Collecting revenues has been hard. For years, politically-connected cartels controlled the port and airport in the capital Mogadishu, pocketing most of the fees. When the central bank tried to set up a kiosk at the airport to collect visa fees, Khaire had physically to take bank officials to the airport to make sure it happened. "When I took office as prime minister, 21 out of the 26 ministries were collecting revenues. There were also about a dozen private companies collecting revenues on behalf of the Government of Somalia," Khaire told Reuters.

Now only the Ministry of Finance is authorised to collect revenues, his office said - although illegal roadblocks, corruption and extortion remain common. "To undertake all these changes you have to go through layers of vested interests who have been benefiting from that system for some many years," he noted drily.

Forcing change in Somalia is hard - assassinations and bombings are common, and not all are due to the Islamist al Shabaab insurgency, which killed four people in a suicide bombing near parliament on Wednesday. The al Qaeda-linked insurgents want to overthrow the government and rule using their own strict version of Islamic law. Somalia, a nation of 15 million people, is due to hold elections this year although it is unclear if a coronavirus outbreak might affect the timetable. Conflict and disaster have already forced more than 2.6 million Somalis to flee their homes. (Additional reporting by Katharine Houreld in Nairobi and Andrea Shalal in Washington; Writing by Katharine Houreld, Editing by William Maclean)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Magnitude 7.8 quake strikes off Russia's Kuril Islands - USGS

Breaking News: Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

Three persons test positive for coronavirus in Goa

Three persons, all with travel history abroad, tested positive for coronavirus in Goa on Wednesday, health department officials said, as the tourist haven joined the states which have reported COVID-19 cases. This is the first time the tour...

'Delivering coffins non-stop': coronavirus stalks a Paris nursing home

Outside a Paris retirement home on Wednesday, a director rushed out and told the man delivering a coffin to use a side entrance, away from prying eyes. The coffin, one of three brought the same morning, came hours after officials said 13 el...

War-ravaged, impoverished Somalia starts on road to debt relief

Shattered by decades of war, Somalia can finally look forward to rebuilding normal economic ties with the world after the IMF and World Bank announced it had taken the necessary steps to see most of its 5.2 billion of external debt forgiven...

Soccer-Union Berlin players agree to go without wages

The players at Union Berlin have agreed to go without their wages after the Bundesliga club said that the stoppage caused by the coronavirus pandemic had left it in an extraordinary and difficult situation. Like football around the world, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020