France has registered 1,331 deaths in hospital from the new coronavirus, a health official said Wednesday, a jump of 231 from the day before

A total of 11,539 people have been hospitalized with the virus, the country's top health official Jerome Salomon said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.